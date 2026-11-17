Shelter Machaya, the wife of Zimbabwean preacher Apostle Aaron K. Machaya, has claimed that her husband is divorcing her because she refused to accept a polygamous marriage.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, 17 November, Shelter said she was addressing questions from followers concerned about the couple’s relationship.



“In short my husband Apostle AK Machaya is now divorcing me because i am refusing barika (Polygamy) I think this will answer everyone who is concerned and confused of what is happening or going on,” she wrote.

Her announcement followed other emotional posts on the platform. On Monday, November 16, she thanked followers for their support after appearing in tears. “Sorry guys I can’t talk. Thank you for watching me crying. I feel better now,” she wrote.



Machaya founded New Covenant Apostolic Ministries International (NCAMI), which says it has more than 50 assemblies across countries including Zimbabwe, South Africa and the United Kingdom.



In a separate Facebook post, Shelter alleged that leaders of the ministry had agreed to report her account. She told followers that she might no longer be available on the platform. “NCAMI leaders have agreed to report my page, so today is my last day to see me here,” she wrote. The posts drew messages of encouragement from followers, several of whom expressed sympathy and wished her strength.



The couple’s divorce proceedings have not been independently confirmed, and the claims about the reason for the alleged separation remain Shelter’s account.