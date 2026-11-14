Igbo woman almost took my life in marriage - Nigerian man compares his look before and after getting a divorce

A Nigerian man has sparked widespread mixed reactions on social media after sharing throwback photos and a video comparing his physical appearance while married to how he looks now as a divorcee.

In the trending clip, the man claimed that his marriage to his Igbo ex-wife nearly cost him his life. The before-and-after footage showed him looking visibly stressed and worn out during the marriage, in sharp contrast to his much fresher and healthier appearance following the divorce.

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media.