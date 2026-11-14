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Igbo woman almost took my life in marriage - Nigerian man compares his look before and after getting a divorce

By Linda Ikeji
Igbo woman almost took my life in marriage - Nigerian man compares his look before and after getting a divorce

A Nigerian man has sparked widespread mixed reactions on social media after sharing throwback photos and a video comparing his physical appearance while married to how he looks now as a divorcee.

 

In the trending clip, the man claimed that his marriage to his Igbo ex-wife nearly cost him his life. The before-and-after footage showed him looking visibly stressed and worn out during the marriage, in sharp contrast to his much fresher and healthier appearance following the divorce.

 

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

 

 

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Comments (5)

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  1. Anonymous

    Because you started using bleaching cream, you now think you look better,lazy man you don't want to work hard and earn a living, spineless man only to look yourself in the mirror per minute per minute

  2. Chisom

    Brotherly 🤣🤣🤣, tbh, the only difference here is the Snapchat/tiktok filter

  3. Anonymous

    The man is stupidly stupid. He is trabalistic.

  4. Anonymous

    Rubbish

  5. Anonymous

    Hehehe good thing men summon courage to do this as women does, unknown to many men that suffers abuses from women not necessarily physical.are more in number that women from men but our society believe a man that cries out is a weakling !

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