"Avoid men who refuse to provide for you" Man advices women

A man has urged women to avoid any man who cannot provide for them.





The X user also told women to run from any man who expects a woman to provide equally with him by splitting the bills 50:50.





He wrote: "Even if you don’t love yourself as a woman, do yourself one favour: avoid men who refuse to provide for you.



"I say this from genuine concern. One of the clearest ways a man shows he loves you is by providing for you, even when you already have enough for yourself. When a man decides to marry you yet still expects you to cover your own expenses just because you work, he does not love you. I’m being brutally honest.



"Yes, you should support your man financially and in every other way. But when he insists on “50:50", it simply means he only wants to provide for himself while you provide for yourself. Avoid men like that.



"Above all, love God."







His post has sparked mixed reactions about gender roles and expectations in relationships.