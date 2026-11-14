"Avoid men who refuse to provide for you" Man advices women

A man has urged women to avoid any man who cannot provide for them.
The X user also told women to run from any man who expects a woman to provide equally with him by splitting the bills 50:50.
He wrote: "Even if you don’t love yourself as a woman, do yourself one favour: avoid men who refuse to provide for you.
"I say this from genuine concern. One of the clearest ways a man shows he loves you is by providing for you, even when you already have enough for yourself. When a man decides to marry you yet still expects you to cover your own expenses just because you work, he does not love you. I’m being brutally honest.
"Yes, you should support your man financially and in every other way. But when he insists on “50:50", it simply means he only wants to provide for himself while you provide for yourself. Avoid men like that.
"Above all, love God."
His post has sparked mixed reactions about gender roles and expectations in relationships.
Comments (20)Add yours ↓
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Social media adviser.
That’s correct!
Very stupid advise... Internet sure exposes low/ no. Intelligence from people... that I know of, wike and Jonathan's wives supported them when they had nothing, today they are more known than their wives
No Sense post by a man who thinks money is all that makes a man and may not even be providing for his wife if married.
Stupid human being...and speech, bill can be split in the house, husband 80 percent wife ,20 percent, is the wife hand and leg amputated that she can't do any little things for the family
This is what you got from what he said? You must read it again slowly to comprehend
Idiot. You mean men should work and provide for another adult? A man should provide for himself and a woman provide for herself. If they have children, they should both provide for their çhildren. We cant be working and providing for another adult simply she's a smelly pussy, we cant provide for the gender that come online to claim that they're our equals, we can't provide for a gender that constantly bash men online, this is 2026! Btw, who made the rule that men should be providers while women should only be receivers? Y'all must be stupid. To the women, you claim "feminism" and fighting against patriarchy yet you expect a man to provide for you? 😂 You must be delusional! You guys that worship women because of some pussy, I spit on una Aside need for pussy, an average Nigerian woman would be of no need to the society, they'll remain un noticed. Monkey no fit dey work make baboon chop. Make everybody work for their money (after all, women say they are not working for their money🤣) This toto vigilante's tweet must be a rage bait!
If only your dad had used a condom. If only
Just like the women say, we are not your parents so don't expect us to do like them. Women see what they should do, what our mothers did (like house chores, etc..) as slavery, yet they expect men to do what our fathers did (providing), lol 😆.
True talk 😂
Why are some Nigerian men so stupid? Y'all treat women as if they're children. You guys should and must empower women to provide for themselves and not continue to make them dependent on men. Of all the continent, African and Arab women are the most men dependent in the world. Women ain't stupid they can be as creative, probably more creative as men, stop feeding them like babies, give them a come up!
Marry a man like that first and see his reasoning. It’s very annoying and depressing. Nobody is saying the women are crippled or can’t provide for themselves but understand. When a woman is Marie more often than not if for any reason she seeks assistance outside either contract wise or employment. The first question 90 percent of the male folk and even some women folk ask is “what is your husband doing?”. Your kind is the reason men of today are extremely weak and we have so many broken children and families in the society. Growing up it was balanced. Now you have both parents working full time. Who spends time with the children to actually raise them. Please try and have sense
Later on this same man will condemn his wife for cheating on him .......... But the reason will be that his wife found someone else who did provide more than her husband............. Your statement is the reason for my broken marriages and single mothers...
A simp seeking attention and validation from cunts
Simp advice. Na the linda wey dey promote the mumu talk dey vex me.
A good advice, but he will be insulted by low men who feel threatened.