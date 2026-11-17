Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo discreetly lobbied President Bola Tinubu to back his daughter, Iyabo Obasanjo, for the Ogun State governorship.

Speaking during a television appearance on TVC News Journalists’ Hangout, Fayose claimed that Obasanjo’s recent criticisms of the Tinubu administration stemmed from the failure of those behind-the-scenes political overtures.

According to the former Ekiti governor, Obasanjo did not approach the President directly, but instead enlisted former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba as an intermediary to appeal to Tinubu on his daughter's behalf.

Fayose further alleged that Obasanjo’s public reception of Tinubu during the President’s official visit to Ogun State was motivated by that political request rather than genuine goodwill, adding that the former president turned against both Tinubu and Osoba after the bid failed to materialize.

"Obasanjo went to Aremu Osoba and asked him to beg President Tinubu to make his daughter, Iyabo Obasanjo, the next governor of Ogun State. That was the reason Obasanjo went to welcome President Tinubu during his visit to Ogun State," Fayose stated.

Fayose argued that it was contradictory for Obasanjo, who has consistently criticized successive Nigerian administrations, including Tinubu’s, to seek political favors from the same leadership he publicly faults.