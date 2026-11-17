A suspected Boko Haram fighter, his wife and their three children have surrendered to troops of the Nigerian Army in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The family of five surrendered at about 8:19 a.m. on November 14, 2026, to troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison deployed at E Company, 1 Platoon, along the Gwoza-Pulka Road.

The suspected fighter was identified as 35-year-old Mallam Sani, while his wife was identified as Fatimat Sani Banki, 25.

The three children were identified as Fatima Ramadan, 15; Umma Sani Banki, five; and Sani Banki Muhammed, three.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the family escaped from the Tugule area of a terrorist enclave in Guduf, along the Mandara Mountains.

Items recovered from them included one AK-47 rifle with registration number B/B 7340, five AK-47 magazines, 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two 36-hand grenades and one mobile phone.

The family members and recovered items are currently in military custody for further investigation and necessary action.

According to security analyst Zagazola Makama, the surrender comes amid sustained military operations and continued pressure on terrorist enclaves around the Mandara Mountains.