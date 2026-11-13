Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Music

Singer Avril Lavigne Announces Birth of First Baby

By Linda Ikeji
Singer Avril Lavigne Announces Birth of First Baby

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne has announced the birth of her first child, a daughter, in a post on Instagram.


The 42-year-old singer shared several black-and-white photographs, including a close-up of her daughter’s hand. The post also featured a pair of chequered Vans trainers arranged on a skateboard, a nod to her 2002 hit “Sk8er Boi”.


“Our Mini F***ing Princess has arrived,” Lavigne wrote. She did not disclose her daughter’s name or identify the child’s father in the announcement.


In a 2024 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Lavigne said she had tended to go from one serious relationship to another rather than date casually. She declined to say whether she was seeing anyone at the time.


Lavigne was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, whom she divorced in 2010, and later to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger. She and Kroeger announced their separation in 2015. Her engagement to musician Mod Sun ended in 2023.

More Music →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Singers Usher and Chris Brown's Los Angeles concert canceled amid ongoing feud
  2. 2 US ICE detains Nigerian-born USF professor and Bay Area nurse Ann Lawani
  3. 3 Police says it has uncovered 'phone farms' as it arrests suspect over election misinformation
  4. 4 Police probe businessman Blord’s armed escorts after viral airport video
  5. 5 Court sentences couple to 5 years imprisonment for attempting to sell their one-year-old son in Cross River
  6. 6 Prison Break actor Stacy Keach passes away at 85
  7. 7 “We are hungry, pay us our salaries” – Osun monarch appeals to Adeleke over seven months of unpaid salaries to 17 kings and 440 chiefs
  8. 8 Nigerian-born lawyer makes history as first immigrant to become lieutenant governor of New Jersey in U.S
  9. 9 Update: 17-year-old arrested over death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy in US
  10. 10 Footballer dies at 22 after suffering cardiac arrest during training session
  11. 11 Nigerians jeer as APC campaign bus gets stuck on dilapidated road (video)
  12. 12 Soul Food actress Emma P. Hall passes away

Comments (2)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

  1. Anonymous

    Congratulations my favorite musician!

  2. Anonymous

    Yup it's about time baby girl. Most of us us that you made our childhood beautiful with your music have since had a kid or two. Super proud of you

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story