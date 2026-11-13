Singer Avril Lavigne Announces Birth of First Baby

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne has announced the birth of her first child, a daughter, in a post on Instagram.



The 42-year-old singer shared several black-and-white photographs, including a close-up of her daughter’s hand. The post also featured a pair of chequered Vans trainers arranged on a skateboard, a nod to her 2002 hit “Sk8er Boi”.



“Our Mini F***ing Princess has arrived,” Lavigne wrote. She did not disclose her daughter’s name or identify the child’s father in the announcement.



In a 2024 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Lavigne said she had tended to go from one serious relationship to another rather than date casually. She declined to say whether she was seeing anyone at the time.



Lavigne was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, whom she divorced in 2010, and later to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger. She and Kroeger announced their separation in 2015. Her engagement to musician Mod Sun ended in 2023.