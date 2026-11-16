French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo is set to challenge Gianni Infantino in the March 2027 FIFA presidential election after securing UEFA’s backing on Monday, November 16.



Diallo, 63, who played in Nantes’ youth academy, was invited to stand at a meeting chaired by UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin. The French federation’s executive committee is expected to formally approve his candidacy on Tuesday, a day before the deadline for nominations.



UEFA said the national associations represented on its executive committee and the FIFA Council had “unanimously pledged their full support” for Diallo. Reuters reported that he emerged as UEFA’s candidate after former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, now FIFA’s chief of global football development, declined to run.



“Against the backdrop of serious concerns over the direction of FIFA, the national associations called for renewed unity and trust within the global football community,” UEFA said.



The associations also urged FIFA to prioritise developing football in every region, uphold high standards of governance and work more closely with its member associations, confederations and others in the game.



Infantino, 56, is seeking a fourth term at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on 18 March 2027. FIFA confirmed his re-election bid in September, the same month the French federation withdrew its support for him.



Infantino came under pressure over the summer after plans emerged to sell stakes in the World Cup to private equity investors. UEFA warned of a boycott, and Infantino later withdrew the proposal following opposition from football officials. The football associations of England, Wales and Scotland were among those that subsequently withdrew their letters endorsing his re-election.