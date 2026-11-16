Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has warned the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) against forcibly taking over public motor parks after the union gave his administration until 23 November to withdraw its Park Management System from parks across the state’s 33 local government areas.



The union issued the ultimatum on Sunday, saying it would begin enforcing court judgments it claims recognise its right to manage the parks if the government failed to act. The seven-day notice took effect on Monday, 16 November.



In a joint statement reported by Punch, Oyo NURTW leaders Abideen Olajide and Lekan Alesinloye accused the Makinde administration of keeping Park Management System officials in control despite several rulings they said favoured the union. They said repeated appeals to the government had gone unanswered and described the ultimatum as a final warning after seven and a half years of exclusion.



“We have suffered enough injustice from this Makinde government. All the previous court judgments in our favour were never implemented by his administration,” Olajide and Alesinloye said.



The union said it had notified the Federal Government, the Nigerian Army’s 2 Division, the Department of State Services, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police and the Nigeria Labour Congress of its plans. Its leaders alleged that the prolonged exclusion had caused hardship and humiliation and contributed to the deaths of several members.



“We are alerting the Federal Government, GOC, Director of DSS and the Commissioner of Police that we will implement the court judgment by ourselves because the governor has failed us,” they said.



Makinde, whose administration previously banned the union in Oyo State, responded on Monday, November 16, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju. He said the government remained committed to the rule of law and urged residents to remain peaceful. He maintained that public motor parks remained under lawful authority and warned the union against treating the Court of Appeal judgment as permission to seize them.



“No individual, group, or union should misconstrue the Court of Appeal judgment as a licence to take over public motor parks, disrupt existing lawful arrangements, or challenge the authority of Local Government Councils,” the statement said. “Any attempt to forcibly seize, occupy, or interfere with the management of public facilities will be resisted through all lawful means available to the Government.”



The government said it would protect public infrastructure and maintain order, adding that no group would be permitted to disrupt the management of the parks.