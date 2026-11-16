Nollywood actress Linda Osifo has announced her engagement to her partner, identified as Mr Ose.

The actress shared a romantic video capturing the marriage proposal on her social media page, expressing gratitude to God for bringing her dream man her way.

In an emotional message accompanying the video, Osifo said God had answered a prayer she once made privately, adding that the love story was worth every season of waiting.

She wrote, “God answered a prayer I once whispered in silence. Not in my timing, not in the way I imagined, but in a way only He could have written.”

Expressing her excitement about the engagement, the actress described her partner as the man she would choose in every lifetime.

“To the man I get to call my forever, Mr Ose, I would choose you in every lifetime. I SAID YES TO FOREVER!” she added.

Congrats to her!

Watch the proposal video below