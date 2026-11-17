An Enugu North Magistrate Court has sentenced a 36-year-old car wash attendant, Adah Martins Pius, to seven years imprisonment for stealing a customer's Lexus SUV.

The Enugu State Police Command secured the conviction on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement said the customer’s black Toyota Lexus 330 SUV was entrusted to Pius for washing on 5th November 2026 at Fourth Dimension, Enugu.

The convict, a native of Ugep, Yakurr LGA, Cross River State, absconded with the vehicle instead of washing and returning it to its owner, fleeing to his hometown.

Following the owner’s complaint, operatives of the New Haven Police Division deployed technical intelligence to track and arrest him in Cross River State, recovering the stolen vehicle on 11th November 2026.

He was subsequently arraigned before the Enugu North Magistrate Court on a one-count charge of stealing on 16th November 2026.

Upon pleading guilty, he was convicted and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by the court.

The Command commends the operatives for their diligence and the court for the speedy dispensation of justice.

It reiterates its commitment to sustaining efforts to rid Enugu State of criminal elements.