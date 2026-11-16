Three cows have died following a suspected cattle poisoning incident at Bangai Fulani axis in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Security sources told Zagazola Makama that troops of Sector 6, Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), deployed at Bachi, responded to a report of the incident at about 9:45 a.m. on November 15, 2026.

On arrival at the scene, the troops discovered three dead cows believed to have died after grazing on a suspected poisonous maize farm in the Werem area of Riyom Local Government Area.

The actual cause of the cattle deaths has yet to be established, as investigations are ongoing to determine whether the animals passed away from poisoning or other causes.

The incident comes amid recurring tensions over farmland, grazing activities and livestock-related disputes in parts of Plateau State.