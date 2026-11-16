Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has said he is willing to grant his wife, Zainab Kwankwaso, a divorce after she asked an Abuja court to dissolve their 20-year marriage.



Yusuf said that if a divorce letter was what his critics wanted, it should be issued to end the controversy surrounding the couple’s separation. He said he had directed the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs to issue an official statement on the matter.



The governor said granting the request would allow him to fill what he described as the vacancy created by the separation and enable everyone involved to move on with dignity and respect.



Kwankwaso filed the petition at the Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja. The court summoned Yusuf to appear on 17 November. The couple got married in July 2006 and have six children.