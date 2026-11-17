A federal judge in the United States has overturned a regulation by the Trump administration that sought to limit the period foreign students and exchange visitors could remain in the country.





Back in July, the Trump administration introduced a four-year limit on the stay of foreign students and exchange visitors in the US, ending the long-standing “duration of status” arrangement that allowed them to remain in the country for as long as they continued making progress towards completing their academic programmes.





Under the proposed policy, F-1 and J-1 visa holders who needed more than four years would have been required to apply to the Department of Homeland Security for extensions.





However, on Monday, November 16, Judge F. Dennis Saylor of the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts ruled that the Department of Homeland Security regulation exceeded its statutory authority and failed to consider less restrictive ways of achieving its objectives.





The judge said the agency had not explained how imposing “an unreviewable, completely discretionary renewal system—after a foreign student has already been in the country for four years—meaningfully enhances the ability of DHS to root out cases of fraud, or how the benefits of such a system outweigh the immense costs of abandoning the existing system.”





Saylor said the department had not adequately explained how replacing the existing arrangement with a discretionary renewal system would help prevent immigration fraud or justify the additional burden on foreign students.





The judge also found that the government had failed to establish a rational link between the restrictions and the objectives it claimed they would achieve.





The case was brought by a coalition of higher education and labour organisations, including the United Auto Workers, which argued that the regulation would disrupt students’ education and make it more difficult for them to complete their degrees.





Saylor had earlier blocked the regulation from taking effect in September. Monday’s order struck down the rule.





The ruling means the proposed four-year limit and the requirement for students and exchange visitors to seek extensions under the new system cannot take effect.