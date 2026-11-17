Troops of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) have arrested a 21-year-old suspected child trafficker while conveying five minors along the Pushit-Jos road in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The suspect, identified as Narot Markus, was arrested at about 1:20 p.m. on November 16, 2026 during a stop-and-search operation at Pushit checkpoint in Pushit District, following credible intelligence.

Security sources said the troops of Sector 8, Operation Enduring Peace, intercepted the suspect with five minors identified as Denku Kachal, 11; Poukam Markus, 15; Watgan, 7; Ritwan, 9; and Kapalam Markus, 12.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspect reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the whereabouts or identities of the children's parents or guardians.

The circumstances surrounding the movement of the minors raised suspicion of possible child trafficking, prompting the troops to take further action.

The suspect and the five children were subsequently handed over to the Keystone Police Division in Pankshin for further investigation and necessary action.

Security sources said the investigation would help establish the circumstances surrounding the children's movement, identify their parents or guardians and determine whether a wider trafficking network was involved.