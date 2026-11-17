A child has passed away, while his mother and siblings sustained serious injuries after a 50kg cooking gas cylinder exploded in Edo State.

The incident reportedly occurred at Agbado Market in Benin metropolis, Oredo Local Government of the state.

According to reports, the explosion occurred at a gas shop within the market, with its impact affecting a neighbouring shop belonging to the victims’ mother.

Following the incident, on Monday, traders shut the market in protest against the continued operation of gas shops and demanded the immediate relocation of gas dealers to safer locations to prevent further disaster.

Speaking on the incident, the market leader, who identified herself as Madam Veronica, said the mother of the deceased child and her other injured child were receiving medical attention while some gas operators resumed business.

She appealed to the Edo State Government to urgently intervene and stop the sale of cooking gas within the market, saying the activities of gas dealers pose serious threats to traders, customers and other residents.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Public Safety and Security, Hon. Festus Ebea, visited the Market to assess the situation, assuring the traders that the state government would take necessary steps to provide a safer location for gas operators.