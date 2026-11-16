Arion Kurtaj has pleaded guilty to hacking Rockstar Games and attempting to extort the company after stealing dozens of clips from an unfinished version of Grand Theft Auto 6.



Kurtaj, 21, from Oxford, entered guilty pleas at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday to offences linked to the 2022 breach and other attacks he carried out at the ages of 16 and 17 as a member of the hacking group Lapsus$. He will be sentenced at a later date.



Kurtaj hacked Rockstar while on bail for other hacking offences and under police protection. He was staying at a Travelodge in Bicester after rival hackers threatened to attack him over stolen bitcoin. With his computer confiscated, he used an Amazon Fire Stick plugged into his hotel room television, along with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, to access Rockstar’s systems.



He stole internal company data, including 90 clips showing nearly an hour of gameplay. He then posted a demand in Rockstar’s internal Slack messaging system: “If Rockstar does not contact me on Telegram within 24 hours I will start releasing the source code.”



After the company refused to cooperate, Kurtaj posted the clips and source code on an online forum under the username TeaPotUberHacker. Rockstar said the breach cost it $5 million (£3.79 million) to recover from and took up thousands of hours of staff time. It also said the leak revealed that one of the game’s playable characters was a woman, a detail it had planned to keep under wraps for its marketing campaign.



Doctors initially deemed Kurtaj unfit to stand trial because of the severity of his autism. A jury instead heard a trial of the facts, which determined whether he had committed the acts alleged without deciding whether he had acted with criminal intent. In December 2023, the court ordered him to remain in a secure hospital indefinitely unless doctors deemed him no longer a danger.



A routine assessment late last year found him fit to stand trial, and he was transferred from hospital to prison in January. He pleaded guilty to all counts at Monday’s hearing.



The offences included attacks on BT/EE, Revolut and Uber, where Kurtaj used social engineering to gain access to internal systems. The court heard that he posted an explicit image during the Uber breach as part of an attempt to demand a ransom. The attacks on the companies were estimated to have caused about £10 million in damage. Prosecutors said Lapsus$ members also used stolen data to target cryptocurrency investors and took at least $300,000 from individuals.



Kurtaj also pleaded guilty to assaulting staff while in custody, including in several biting incidents. He was found with a mobile phone in prison after sending a taunting text message to police and posting updates on Snapchat.



Another Lapsus$ member, Thalha Jubair, was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court in 2023. He was 17 at the time and could not be named. He received an 18-month youth rehabilitation order that included intensive supervision and a ban on using virtual private networks.



Jubair was jailed for five years and six months earlier this year after committing further cyber offences with a group known as Scattered Spider. Its targets included Transport for London, where a cyberattack disrupted operations and caused an estimated £39 million in damage.