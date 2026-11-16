Pope Leo was hit in the eye by a rosary thrown by a worshipper in the crowd while he was touring Peru’s capital on Monday, November 16.





Pope Leo XIV was riding the Popemobile through the streets of Lima when a rosary thrown from the crowd struck him in the eye, causing him to clutch his face in pain.





Video of the incident shows him rubbing his eye after the object hit him.





The 71-year-old Pope was on his way to celebrate a farewell Mass at Las Palmas air base, marking the final day of his 12-day tour of South America.



Around one million people attended the final Mass in Peru.



Pope Leo spent almost 20 years in Peru, including a decade in the northern city of Chiclayo, where he served as a pastor known as Padre Roberto.



Although born in Chicago, Leo spent four decades travelling to and living in Peru after arriving in 1985, aged 29, as an Augustinian missionary.



He is the first American pope and the first to hold Peruvian citizenship.



On Monday, tens of thousands of Peruvians came to greet him, many carrying banners in his honour and he dedicated six of his 12 days in the region to Peru.

See the video below.



