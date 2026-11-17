The Federal Government has said that from January 1, all domestic airlines must begin verifying passengers’ identities through the NIN-linked vPASS system.





The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who gave the directive said that from January 1, no airline will be allowed to board passengers who have not been checked through it.





Speaking during the launch of the biometric system at the General Aviation Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport on Monday, November 16, Keyamo said the move is to curb ticket touting, stop the use of false identities and strengthen security checks at airports across the country.





Keyamo said the vPASS is a biometric identity system that is meant to speed up passenger processing, tighten airport security and improve the travel experience.





To use it, he said, a passenger completes a one-time registration with their National Identification Number (NIN) and a facial scan. The details are checked against the national identity database and after that, the passenger can pass through designated entry points fitted with electronic gates, using facial recognition in place of paper identification.





Keyamo said no one can board a local flight without a verified NIN and that the system would end ticket touting, stop people from buying tickets in bulk and reselling them, and prevent the use of false identities to board aircraft. He also said it would give airlines clean passenger manifests.





Keyamo admitted there could be additional cost on passengers, but claimed it would be very minimal. He also said the project is being funded by private investment, rather than the public purse.





He said: “We are here to launch what we call the vPAS and to break it down for people to understand. The vPAS is simply a system that is linked to all our NINs, all Nigerians, and therefore you cannot board any aircraft now locally without your NIN. Now this is what this has achieved in one fell swoop. Let me be very, very clear about it, this is for local flights not for international flights.



“We have actually done that for international flights in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior. Because internationally, you must work with the Ministry of Interior because of other agencies that will claim to travel abroad. This was approved by the Federal Executive Council sometime early this year, I guess, or last year, no, last year and we have just been in the process of implementing the decision of the Federal Executive Council.”





On the deadline for the airlines, Keyamo said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has been directed to give airlines until the end of December to comply. From January 1, scheduled flights must be keyed into vPASS before passengers can board.





He said the operational steps for connecting airlines would be worked out with FAAN. The first phase starts at the domestic terminals of MMA in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja. Keyamo said the system would eventually cover every local airport in the country.





Speaking on the roll out, the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, said the application is available on iOS and Android, so passengers can register before they travel or enrol at the airport.





Kuku explained how the process works on the day of travel. She said passengers enter the last four digits of their NIN at the security gate to open it. At the airline boarding gate, they can use a facial or iris scan, or the QR code on their boarding pass, rather than showing several forms of identification. She said this single sign-on approach would make operations faster and more secure.





Kuku said: “We’ve promised you smart airports, improved passenger experience, and you’re seeing it live. The Minister and I just onboarded ourselves into VPAS technology. You watched us as we used our NIN data to enrol.



“And what this means is a single sign-on, unique identifier that improves the experience for us, but also helps us in terms of securing and allowing us to be a bit more efficient in our operations. So you come in, before you get into the security gates, you’re basically just entering the last four digits of your NIN after you have registered, that is, and it opens the gates for you. You go through security, when you get to the airline boarding gates, as opposed to someone looking at your different forms of identity, you can actually just use biometrics.



“So in this case, you can use your iris, facial biometrics, or potentially use the QR code on your boarding pass. It’s swift, it is smart, it is efficient, it is quick, and it secures our airports. What I do want to tell Nigerians is, as the Minister has said, we’re giving all of the airlines till the end of December. This application is also available. You can onboard at the airport. We’re rolling out with Lagos and Abuja.”