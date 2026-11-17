Resurfaced voting data from Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, compiled by the data analytics platform StatiSense, highlights the geographical spread of the leading candidates ahead of the upcoming electoral cycle, showing that President Bola Tinubu met the constitutional 25 percent vote threshold in 29 states.

According to the statistical breakdown, Tinubu, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), exceeded the required two-thirds threshold of 24 states by five.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reached at least 25 percent of the ballots cast in 21 states, falling three states short of the constitutional requirement, while Labour Party candidate Peter Obi achieved the benchmark in 15 states in addition to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) met the threshold solely in his home state of Kano, where he polled 58.59 percent.

A detailed review of Atiku’s regional performance indicates that his highest vote shares came from northern states, led by Gombe with 62.17 percent, Adamawa with 57.12 percent, and Yobe with 52.47 percent.

He also crossed the 25 percent mark in Kebbi (50.97 percent), Bauchi (49.98 percent), Sokoto (49.19 percent), Osun (48.33 percent), Katsina (46.19 percent), and Jigawa (42 percent).

Additional states where the PDP candidate met the benchmark included Bayelsa (41.62 percent), Borno (41.03 percent), Kaduna (40.76 percent), Zamfara (38.57 percent), Akwa Ibom (38.55 percent), Taraba (37.85 percent), Niger (36.59 percent), Kogi (31.77 percent), Kwara (29.13 percent), Ekiti (29.06 percent), Nasarawa (27.21 percent), and Delta (26.26 percent).

Obi’s strongest margins were concentrated in the South-East and parts of the South-South, topped by Anambra at 95.24 percent, Enugu at 93.91 percent, and Abia at 88.40 percent. He also secured overwhelming majorities in Ebonyi (79.83 percent), Imo (76.84 percent), the FCT (61.23 percent), Edo (56.97 percent), and Delta (55.55 percent).

The former Anambra State governor further surpassed the 25 percent threshold in Lagos (45.81 percent), Cross River (43.15 percent), Plateau (42.85 percent), Benue (40.04 percent), Nasarawa (35.40 percent), Rivers (33.43 percent), Bayelsa (30.23 percent), and Taraba (29.30 percent).

Under the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, a presidential candidate must secure a plurality of total votes nationwide alongside at least 25 percent of the votes cast in not less than two-thirds of the 36 states and the FCT to be declared winner on the first ballot.

