The Department of State Services (DSS) has asked former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to publicly retract or clarify his allegation that the agency planned protests to disrupt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign in Sokoto State, saying its preliminary investigation found no supporting evidence.



The service also invited Atiku to provide evidence that would enable further investigation and said it would welcome a fair, independent inquiry into the allegation.



Atiku alleged on 3 November that DSS leaders were recruiting people to stage protests and create disorder in Sokoto. He claimed the plan was intended to give the APC-led state government grounds to impose a curfew and prevent the ADC from conducting campaign activities.



He further alleged that some protesters had assembled at an office behind Zenith Bank on Koko Road, where trucks were stationed before being sent to strategic locations, including a roundabout.



In a statement on Tuesday, DSS Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications Favour Dozie said the Director-General ordered an internal investigation after the allegation became public. The inquiry included interviews with ADC leaders, party members and other stakeholders in Sokoto.



“The outcome of the preliminary investigation did not confirm the allegation, as there was no evidence to establish such,” the statement said.



The DSS cited its protection of ADC governorship candidate Mannir Daniya during an attack on 31 October as evidence of its work across party lines. It said operatives assigned to protect Daniya evacuated him to safety during the incident.



Two DSS personnel were assaulted and remained in hospital receiving treatment, according to the agency. It added that Daniya later contacted the service’s state director to express appreciation and request additional security personnel.



The DSS said it had also received letters of appreciation from Daniya and the ADC chairman in Sokoto. It argued that allegations against the agency could undermine the morale of personnel risking their lives while carrying out their duties.



“While the Service acknowledges the Letters of Appreciation from the ADC chairman and governorship candidate in Sokoto State, the DSS still requests that, in view of the fact that the allegation was made in public, His Excellency should set the records straight publicly or provide concrete evidence (if any) to enable further investigation,” it said.



The dispute follows disagreements between the ADC and the Sokoto State Government over the opposition party’s campaign activities ahead of the 2027 elections.



The ADC accused the government of denying it access to public facilities and restricting its activities. It also alleged attacks on supporters and other forms of intimidation. Despite those disputes, the party held its presidential campaign launch in Sokoto on 4 November.



The DSS reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, political neutrality and accountability in carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.