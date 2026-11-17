The Nigerian Senate has urged the Nigeria Police Force to investigate escalating incidents of political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, while calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enforce statutory disqualification sanctions against candidates linked to electoral violence.

Following a motion sponsored by Senator Abdul Ningi (ADC, Bauchi Central), lawmakers condemned recent attacks targeting major political figures and their supporters across the country.



During plenary, Ningi cited the pelting of President Bola Tinubu’s motorcade with stones and other objects as it departed the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Garki, Abuja, following Jumu’ah prayers, an incident that damaged vehicles and injured security personnel, alongside reported attacks on Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi in Edo State, a November 7 disruption of an NDC and Obidient Movement procession in Asaba, Delta State, that left one person dead and five injured, and an assault on the convoy of African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in Sokoto State.

The upper chamber called on Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu and relevant security agencies to conduct impartial inquiries into the incidents, publicly expose the sponsors behind the attacks, and prosecute all perpetrators.

Seconding the motion, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) characterized the incident involving the President's convoy as a national embarrassment rather than a personal affront, noting that the President’s democratic restraint prevented a harsher fallout for the 78 suspects initially arrested who were subsequently granted presidential clemency.



Ndume further advocated for a ban on carrying weapons such as knives and sticks at rallies and proposed establishing special courts to expedite the trial of electoral offenders.

"What we need to do as a Senate is to stand up strongly against any form of violence. Last week, what happened to Mr President is not an embarrassment against the president; it is an embarrassment to Nigerians. On a Friday, in a Mosque, it is wrong," Ndume stated.

During the debate, Senator Kawu Sumaila (APC, Kano South) amended the motion to shorten the reporting timeline for the investigating Senate committees from four weeks to one week, while opposing campaign-ground special courts in favor of holding candidates directly accountable when their supporters carry dangerous weapons.



Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) emphasized enforcing existing provisions of the Electoral Act to prevent widespread voter disenfranchisement caused by fear of violence, while Senator Babangida Hussaini (APC, Jigawa North-West) pushed for INEC to disqualify culpable candidates, a measure grounded in Sections 121 to 128 of the Electoral Act 2026.

Additionally, Senator Binos Yaroe (Adamawa South) secured an amendment urging state governors to grant opposition parties unfettered access to public facilities, including stadiums and hotels, for campaign activities.

"If this is not nipped in the bud, then certainly, our election and electoral process will be in danger. It will cause voter disenfranchisement; voters will be so scared even to vote; what then will become of our democracy?" Moro warned.

Presiding over the session, Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the motion and its amendments to a voice vote, receiving overwhelming support.

Akpabio urged the Federal Government to direct security agencies to reinforce protection around political leaders and gatherings nationwide through effective early-warning and rapid-response mechanisms, while cautioning parents and youths that attacks on national leaders carry severe legal consequences, including potential charges of treasonable felony.