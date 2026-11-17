President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the Nigerian Senate to decriminalize attempted suicide and institute a framework of medical and psychological support, rather than punitive sanctions, for survivors.

The executive proposal was conveyed through the National Mental Health Amendment Bill, 2026, which was read during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The legislation seeks to amend the National Mental Health Act No. 46 of 2021 by eliminating criminal liability for attempted suicide which currently carries custodial penalties under Nigeria's Criminal and Penal Codes and replacing it with a public health intervention model.

In his transmittal letter, submitted pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President urged lawmakers to accord the bill expeditious consideration.



"Pursuant to Section 58, Subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, I forward herewith the National Mental Health Amendment Bill, 2026, for the kind consideration of the Nigerian Senate," Tinubu stated, noting that the amendment is designed "to decriminalise attempted suicide and to provide support to any person who attempts to commit suicide in Nigeria."



Following the reading of the communication, Akpabio addressed public backlash surrounding his earlier remarks during a previous debate on a motion sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, asserting that his comments had been mischaracterized on social media.

He maintained that he had drawn a distinction between individuals of sound mind and those experiencing acute mental health crises who lack the cognitive capacity to comprehend their actions.

"I did not include people who are mentally disturbed. I did not. Yes, I said so. I even made that distinction that I did not include people who are mentally disturbed because they don’t have mental balance to know what they are doing," Akpabio clarified.



Welcoming the executive bill, the Senate President acknowledged that criminalizing individuals facing psychological distress is insensitive and affirmed the chamber's readiness to reform Nigeria's statutory response to suicide attempts.

"People who are mentally disturbed require our support. I know we will work on this," he added.

Akpabio subsequently referred the proposed legislation to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business, directing the panel to process the bill for further legislative action as soon as practicable.



If passed by both chambers of the National Assembly and signed into law, the measure will formally abolish the criminalization of attempted suicide nationwide and strengthen legal protections for survivor care.