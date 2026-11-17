The Gombe State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Dantata Ndus, and the Director-General of the party’s 2027 Campaign Council, Sa’adu Hassan, were injured in a road accident on Tuesday while travelling to a campaign rally in Balanga Local Government Area. A motorcyclist died in the crash, which involved seven people, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).



Ndus and Hassan were heading to join Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and the APC governorship candidate, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, for the party’s rally in Balanga North.



Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred at about noon on the Deba–Talasse road. Sources travelling with the entourage said the vehicle carrying the officials veered off the road after its driver swerved to avoid a motorcyclist who had suddenly entered its path.



The FRSC’s Samson Kaura confirmed the accident to journalists. The command’s preliminary report said the motorcyclist died from multiple injuries sustained in the crash.



Four people, including Ndus and Hassan, were taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe for treatment. Two other injured people were receiving care at the General Hospital in Deba, Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area. The motorcyclist’s body was deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital, Deba.