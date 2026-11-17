The Gombe State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Dantata Ndus, and the Director-General of the party’s 2027 Campaign Council, Sa’adu Hassan, were injured in a road accident on Tuesday while travelling to a campaign rally in Balanga Local Government Area. A motorcyclist died in the crash, which involved seven people, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).
Ndus and Hassan were heading to join Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and the APC governorship candidate, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, for the party’s rally in Balanga North.
Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred at about noon on the Deba–Talasse road. Sources travelling with the entourage said the vehicle carrying the officials veered off the road after its driver swerved to avoid a motorcyclist who had suddenly entered its path.
The FRSC’s Samson Kaura confirmed the accident to journalists. The command’s preliminary report said the motorcyclist died from multiple injuries sustained in the crash.
Four people, including Ndus and Hassan, were taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe for treatment. Two other injured people were receiving care at the General Hospital in Deba, Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area. The motorcyclist’s body was deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital, Deba.
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They were speeding the normal political power way so they hit the okada man and kpai him, our government are like gods when on the road, another APC affliction
RIP sir. And if they are still alive, devil what are you waiting for?
when you go to clubs pubs bars or outdoor drinking even after finishing your drinks at home break all the bottles. stops this fake drink makers from having access to refill empty bottle. those outlet or their staff supply them the empty bottles for a small fee
Imagine the number Nigerians that have had numerous accidents on that road that didn't make the news
The driver swerved, yet he killed the motorcyclist
In your speed as owners of Nigeria, you crashed into people and the motorcyclist died