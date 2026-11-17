The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has accused the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of hiring hoodlums to disrupt rallies of the ruling party.

In recent times, APC rallies have been characterised with protesting youths chanting ‘’Tinubu Must Go'' or “Ba mayi, ba ma so,” a Hausa expression loosely translated as “We are not supporting you.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 17, the council spokesperson, Dele Alake, alleged that the opposition have been using propaganda to manipulate public opinion and spread lies about the President.

He claimed that the attack on the Presidential Convoy in Abuja, last Friday was sponsored, commending security operatives for not being provoked by the act.

“​Hours before the flag-off of our presidential campaign rally in Kaduna on October 24, 2026, we alerted Nigerians to the plot by opposition elements to create undue tension, sow disharmony, and introduce violence into the campaigns across the country. ​We specifically informed Nigerians that the opposition, the African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, had perfected elaborate schemes to use deepfakes, artificial-intelligence-generated images, fake news, sponsored protests, and other forms of propaganda to manipulate public opinion and spread lies about our nation, President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, and the processes leading to next year’s general elections. These unpatriotic and disingenuous plots by opposition elements have started unfolding. Their major objective is to deceive Nigerians and the international community by driving a narrative of discontent against President Tinubu. ​To create the false narrative of citizens’ discontent against the President, the ADC and NDC now sponsor hoodlums, arm them with cudgels and banners, and commandeer them to chant ‘Bamaiyi’ at APC campaign rallies. The latest instance of this abhorrent and anti-democratic stunt was the desecration of an Abuja Mosque last Friday, where these thugs were mobilised to pelt the presidential motorcade with stones. ​We commend the security personnel attached to the presidential convoy for their maturity and for exercising utmost restraint in such a delicate situation. We also commend the fatherly disposition of President Tinubu, who has since directed the Police Command in Abuja to release those detained for the infraction.”

Alake also alleged that APC supporters were being targeted in the South East for not supporting Peter Obi, NDC Presidential Candidate.