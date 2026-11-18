A Florida substitute teacher has been charged over an alleged inappropriate relationship with a teenage student after investigators reportedly discovered images on the teenager’s phone.

Mia Acevedo Gallardo, 20, who had only worked as a substitute teacher at Grace Education Academy in the Spring Hill neighborhood of Tampa since August, was nabbed for allegedly dating a 17-year-old student enrolled at the school, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The NY Post reported that authorities first started digging into the brazen educator on Nov. 5 after receiving a tip accusing Gallardo of being romantically linked with one of her teenage students who attended the Christian private school.

During the investigation, a collection of raunchy, sexually explicit photos allegedly sent by the sub was discovered on the high schooler’s phone, the sheriff’s office said.

Gallardo was arrested on Nov. 11 and was hit with a slew of charges, including engaging in a romantic relationship with a student as an authority, transmitting material harmful to a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The teacher’s employment at the school ended on Nov. 4, a day before authorities were tipped off about her alleged underage relationship.

It remains unclear if Gallardo was fired from her position or if she resigned.





