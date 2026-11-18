The 17-year-old suspect charged with shooting and killing a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy in the Bronx last month will be tried as an adult, according to the Bronx District Attorney's Office.

The suspect accused in Javits Frimpong's death has been charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon. His name has not been released due to his age.

He is due back in Bronx Supreme Court in December.



Surveillance video from Oct. 29 shows Frimpong being chased by three people right before he was shot. Frimpong was on his way to school at the time. He was shot in the stomach and taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The motive in the shooting is still unclear.

Police are still searching for additional suspects in connection with the shooting.

Frimpong’s death prompted family, friends, and neighbors to hold a community walk and candlelight vigil in the Bronx, calling for justice and answers about what happened.