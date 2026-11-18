Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola has defended President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, saying the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and conflict in the Middle East have contributed to the cost-of-living pressures facing Nigerians.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Fashola said Nigeria could not be insulated from disruptions to global production, supply chains, energy supplies and food markets.
The former Minister of Works said the world economy was still recovering from the pandemic, which disrupted production and economic activity. Shortages helped drive up prices, he said, while the Russia-Ukraine war further affected supplies of commodities such as diesel and wheat. He also identified the Middle East conflict as a source of pressure on energy markets and shipping costs.
“It’s also important to contextualise the factors and the circumstances that have exacerbated the cost-of-living challenges,” Fashola said. “Even the tomato seller knows the Strait of Hormuz and prices his or her goods according to replacement costs now.”
Fashola backed Tinubu for a second term and pointed to the minimum wage review, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), tax reforms and the introduction of compressed natural gas (CNG) as measures intended to ease financial pressure on households.
He said the wage review was an early response aimed at increasing workers’ incomes. However, he argued that higher wages alone could not resolve the problem, warning that repeatedly putting more cash into the economy could fuel what he described as “hyper-demand inflation”.
According to Fashola, the government had also sought to address major household expenses, including accommodation, transport, healthcare and education. “Your disposable income goes to rent, goes to transport, and goes to health care, and goes to your children’s education. And NELFUND was, okay, we will help families in need,” he said.
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Sir pls don't talk like this. So before strait of whatever things were so smooth and fine under APC. This government has completely tarnished the image of people we once held in high esteem
Just leave Strait Of Hormuz out of it. Bola Tinubu is failure who should start to think smart and stop the foolish game of using the court system and corrupt judges to create troubles for political parties and blocking its candidates from participating in elections. That old fool should allow Pres. Goodluck Jonathan and the other authentic PDP candidates to contest the 2027 election. Bola Tinubu will not succeed in declaring himself winner of the upcoming presidential election, and INEC wouldn't dare announce him the winner. Bola Tinubu will need a backup candidate, and his best option is Goodluck Jonathan - or he will watch Atiku Abubakar and that Super Moron peter obi announced each other the winner and president elected. Once a scenario like that occurs, the military will move in to take power. The heavy hardships that people are going through under Bola Tinubu will push the majority in Nigeria to give the military option a chance since we all are watching the countries that are being ruled by military men today performing better. Not many will object sincerely that the military governments in few Africa countries today are performing much better than the democratically elected government there before. Only a few individuals in Burkina Faso today would dare compare the so-called civilian and democracy government they had before now to President Ibrahim Traore achievements
But it doesn’t stop Tinibu family from spending voraciously,Tinibu’s escorts and madam’s and children remain the same. See Fashola wein be like native doctor de talk wetin him no know.
And they are not affecting Burkinafaso, Ghana, Benin, Rwanda, Tanzania and other performing African countries? Pls just shut up!
Sir, we understand you are part of this vampire APC, we understand you are crawling in because election is close. Tinubu has been making life unbearable for people with his rising fuel cost before Strait Of Hormuz\ You guys in government are living larger than life and Strait Of Hormuz is not affecting you. I wish the Nigerian people you guys in APC mock will rise up to vote you guys out.
I thank God for Tinubu because he has made me to know that some SANs and Profs. amd Dr in Nigeria a tribal bigots and empty brains.
With that, they're still buying prados worth millions for party leaders and spending recklessly. What a shame! Is only in Nigeria leaders will be using pandemic and wars as an excuse Ukraine still exports grains even while still fighting.
Animals Polluting our Country (apc)
Said by a member of the Anti Progress Congress (apc)
What did you guys swear to in the Asiwaju Political Cult (apc). Wetin Tulumbu give una chop, was it just the billions? This is EXTREME!!!!!!!!!
Speaking from the Adulterated Political Class (apc)
Not surprised,Fasola was a failure as a minister, shameless man has crawled out of his self imposed sabbatical