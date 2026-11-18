Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola has defended President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, saying the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and conflict in the Middle East have contributed to the cost-of-living pressures facing Nigerians.



Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Fashola said Nigeria could not be insulated from disruptions to global production, supply chains, energy supplies and food markets.



The former Minister of Works said the world economy was still recovering from the pandemic, which disrupted production and economic activity. Shortages helped drive up prices, he said, while the Russia-Ukraine war further affected supplies of commodities such as diesel and wheat. He also identified the Middle East conflict as a source of pressure on energy markets and shipping costs.



“It’s also important to contextualise the factors and the circumstances that have exacerbated the cost-of-living challenges,” Fashola said. “Even the tomato seller knows the Strait of Hormuz and prices his or her goods according to replacement costs now.”



Fashola backed Tinubu for a second term and pointed to the minimum wage review, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), tax reforms and the introduction of compressed natural gas (CNG) as measures intended to ease financial pressure on households.



He said the wage review was an early response aimed at increasing workers’ incomes. However, he argued that higher wages alone could not resolve the problem, warning that repeatedly putting more cash into the economy could fuel what he described as “hyper-demand inflation”.



According to Fashola, the government had also sought to address major household expenses, including accommodation, transport, healthcare and education. “Your disposable income goes to rent, goes to transport, and goes to health care, and goes to your children’s education. And NELFUND was, okay, we will help families in need,” he said.



