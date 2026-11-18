Costco has reported rising purchases of generators, bottled water and other essentials as a series of technology outages fuels concern among some Americans about further disruption.



Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip told Bloomberg that 21 of the 26 high-priced generator models listed on Costco’s website had sold out. He said customers began buying more rice, canned goods, water, batteries and other supplies in October, with demand continuing into November.



The increase began before the latest outages, which affected Microsoft services, air travel, banking and other systems. The report did not establish how much of the additional purchasing was directly linked to those disruptions.



Microsoft Outlook and Teams experienced a prolonged outage last week. The Federal Aviation Administration subsequently encountered problems that prompted a nationwide ground stop, while customers of Chase and other major banks reported difficulties accessing services this week.



Problems with Apple Pay and an outage at the National Weather Service added to public unease. Government officials have said the incidents are not connected, although concerns about their timing have continued. Vice-President JD Vance urged Americans not to worry but said the government was preparing for possible further disruption and its consequences.



President Donald Trump described the outages as part of life, while California Governor Gavin Newsom questioned the administration’s response and whether its assurances adequately addressed public concerns.



The increased demand for household supplies recalls the stockpiling seen during the COVID-19 pandemic six years ago. However, the figures provided did not establish that current purchasing had reached a comparable scale.