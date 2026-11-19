South African protesters have taken to a neighbourhood predominantly occupied by Nigerians to question their stay in the country.

The South Africans took their protest to Nigerians living in Pretoria’s Sunnyside neighbourhood.

Duing an anti-immigration demonstration led by the March and March movement on Wednesday, Nov. 18, the protesters asked Nigerians to come out and explain who gave them the neighbourhood and granted them the permission to call it "small Lagos."

The movement’s leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, said while standing outside houses occupied by Nigerians: “I am being told here that we’ve entered Sunnyside, the home of Nigerians. I am inviting Nigerians to come out, let’s talk to each other.

"We want to know who gave you this place and called it Nigeria. Who gave you permission to call this place Lagos or whatever you call it?”

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Ngobese-Zuma further criticised Nigerians and her leaders.

“Their President is wanted for drug trafficking, their country is also a hub for drugs and some very delusional people think that Nigerians will contribute more than just drugs, pr0stitution, human trafficking and Jollofinas to our country?” she wrote.

The comments followed a protest organised by the March and March movement in Pretoria on Wednesday, November 18, against undocumented migration and South Africa’s immigration policies.

The demonstration began in Sunnyside, moved through Arcadia and proceeded towards the Department of Home Affairs in Hatfield, with protesters demanding stricter immigration controls and the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

See video below.



