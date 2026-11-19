Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma, has celebrated the International Men's Day with a special tribute to men from all walks of life.
In a post on his social media pages on Thursday, November 19, 2026, Bovi gave a shout-out to straight, strong men, responsible, empathetic, monogamous faithful men and those in healthy marriages.
He didn't forget to mention woman wrapper, simps, gigolos, community penis, the polygamist, emotionally vacant men, bi, wicked, fetish, bent, and irresponsible men.
“Happy international Men’s Day to all the straight men, bent men, bi men, strong men, weak men, lazy men, responsible men, split the bill men, PlayStation while my wife is working men, working two jobs men, polygamous men, monogamous men, wait till my nagging wife is asleep before I go home men, healthy marriage men, doomed marriage men, former married men, why did I get married men, I spend more time with my secretary men, men of God, fetish men, atheist men, woman wrapper men, simp men, mumu men, baby men, grown men, gigolo men, faithful men, community penis men, emotionally vacant men, empathetic men, hurt men, wicked men, irresponsible men and mummy’s boys,” he wrote.
“If I forgot you, sorry. As long as you have three legs, happy international men’s day.”
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