Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma, has celebrated the International Men's Day with a special tribute to men from all walks of life.

In a post on his social media pages on Thursday, November 19, 2026, Bovi gave a shout-out to straight, strong men, responsible, empathetic, monogamous faithful men and those in healthy marriages.

He didn't forget to mention woman wrapper, simps, gigolos, community penis, the polygamist, emotionally vacant men, bi, wicked, fetish, bent, and irresponsible men.