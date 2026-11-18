The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed a total of N2.441 trillion in October 2026 Federation Account revenue among the Federal Government, state governments, and local government councils.

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday 18 November, by Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), the disbursement was finalized during the November 2026 FAAC meeting.

The total distributable pool comprised N1.688 trillion in statutory revenue and N752.488 billion in Value Added Tax (VAT) receipts.



A communiqué released at the end of the session indicated that total gross revenue for October 2026 stood at N3.811 trillion. From this gross figure, N128.797 billion was deducted for the cost of collection, while N1.241 trillion was allocated to transfers, refunds, and savings.

Gross statutory revenue reached N2.999 trillion, representing a decrease of N97.323 billion compared with the N3.096 trillion recorded in September 2026. Similarly, gross VAT revenue totaled N812.446 billion, reflecting a decline of N4.426 billion from the N816.872 billion generated in the preceding month.

Out of the N2.441 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received N856.065 billion, state governments received N809.909 billion, and local government councils received N568.701 billion, while N206.384 billion, representing 13 percent of mineral revenue was disbursed to oil-producing states as derivation revenue.

A further breakdown of the N1.688 trillion distributable statutory revenue shows that the Federal Government received N780.816 billion, state governments received N396.040 billion, and local government councils received N305.331 billion, alongside the N206.384 billion derivation allocation.

From the N752.488 billion distributable VAT pool, the Federal Government received N75.249 billion, state governments received N413.868 billion, and local government councils received N263.371 billion.



The communiqué noted that while Excise Duty and Common External Tariff (CET) levies recorded marginal increases in October 2026, revenue inflows from Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Hydrocarbon Tax (HT), Petroleum Royalties, Import Duty, Companies Income Tax (CIT), Capital Gains Tax (CGT), Stamp Duties (SDT), Value Added Tax (VAT), Mineral Royalties, Gas Flared Penalties, Rental Gas Flared Fees, and Miscellaneous Oil Revenue all declined.