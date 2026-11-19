Four Black high school students have filed a lawsuit alleging that an artificial intelligence surveillance system mistook a bag of Doritos for a firearm, prompting police to handcuff and search students outside their Maryland school. The lawsuit, filed in Baltimore on Tuesday, November 17, concerns an October 2025 incident at Kenwood High School, according to NBC News.



The students say they were waiting for a parent to collect them after football practice and had a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos given to them by their coach when the school’s Omnilert surveillance system generated a possible weapons alert.



According to the complaint, several Baltimore County police officers arrived and detained the teenagers. Body-camera footage obtained by NBC News showed three students being detained and one being searched before officers located the discarded bag of crisps in a rubbish bin.



The lawsuit alleges that police and school officials had initially dismissed the Omnilert alert. However, the school’s principal allegedly captured an image from the footage and sent it to the school resource officer, who forwarded it to police, prompting further action. The students are bringing claims of unreasonable search and seizure, false imprisonment and negligence.



The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education previously investigated the incident in 2025 and found no indication of racial bias. Its findings said the surveillance system had interpreted hand movements as a threat.



Leah Frazier, a lawyer representing the teenagers, said the incident should not have resulted in police intervention. “This should have never been escalated to the police. It simply should not have happened, and we filed this lawsuit to prevent this from ever happening again,” she said.