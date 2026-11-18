A Chief Magistrate Court I sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, has ordered the remand of 48-year-old Elizabeth Andrew over the death of Daniel Dyedzimai Marye, a staff member of the World Health Organisation (WHO).





Andrew, who resides in Wauru Jabbe, Yola South Local Government Area, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Bello Ismail Shelleng on allegations of culpable homicide and theft.





Marye reportedly passed away on October 10, 2026, and was buried the following day.





His family had earlier questioned the circumstances surrounding his passing and the decision to bury him before their arrival.





His wife, Laraba, said they married in 2003 and had lived together for 23 years. She maintained that she remained his wife until his passing, explaining that she was in Kaduna caring for her sick father when the incident occurred.





The prosecution counsel, ASP Zakka Musa, told the court that the deceased’s brother, Sunday Marye Daniel, and wife, Laraba Daniel, reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police, alleging that Andrew arranged the burial without informing or involving the family.





The deceased’s younger brother, Sunday, also alleged that he was initially informed that the body would be taken to a mortuary but discovered upon arriving in Yola that his brother had already been buried.





The complainants further alleged that the defendant sent family members away from the deceased’s residence during the mourning period and took possession of his ATM card and other valuables.





The court ordered Andrew’s remand in custody and directed the prosecution to forward the case diary to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.





The alleged offences were said to contravene Sections 191 and 276 of the Adamawa State Penal Code.



