African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, has criticized former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola over remarks asserting that President Bola Tinubu never promised Nigerians 24-hour electricity.

The exchange followed a recent media interview in which Fashola addressed a widely circulated campaign video featuring Tinubu telling voters not to re-elect him if he failed to deliver improved power supply and end estimated billing.

Fashola contended that the viral clip lacked full context and maintained that the President had pledged "adequate" rather than "24-hour" electricity, urging citizens to grant the administration a second term to complete ongoing power sector reforms.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku rejected Fashola’s framing, arguing that the former minister was attempting to deflect accountability through semantics rather than addressing persistent national grid failures. Ibe maintained that Tinubu explicitly tied his eligibility for a second term to delivering reliable electricity and eliminating estimated billing, noting that small businesses, artisans, and households continue to suffer from severe power shortages.

"The APC cannot keep revising the meaning of its promises whenever delivery becomes inconvenient. You cannot supply excuses to the national grid. Mr President, a promise is a promise," Ibe stated.

Ibe also pointed to Fashola’s tenure as Minister of Power, Works and Housing during the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, asserting that unresolved power sector challenges from that period continue to affect citizens.

Additionally, the ADC spokesperson questioned the Federal Government's reported plans to install solar power infrastructure for the Presidential Villa while ordinary citizens remain reliant on an unstable national grid, arguing that public officials should not insulate themselves from infrastructure deficits facing the wider population.