A Nigerian female herbalist, Dibianka Ugo Mmiri Maru has shared a list of household items and production equipment she claims her husband stole from her after she asked him to move out because she was no longer interested in the marriage.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, she stated that poor men don't deserve love, warning people to be wary of them as they are heartless.

“List of things the man I spent 4 years trying to build stole from my house simply because I told him to leave my house that I am no longer interested in the marriage,” she wrote.

"4 four years I have taken responsibility that were not mine, fought spiritual battles, invested financially into him, tried to push him to be better. Kept investing after he wastes efforts. Hustled like a donkey to make ends meet. Yet he cheats, lies, Leads a life I am not proud of.

"For long I tried to end things peacefully, offered to pay for an accommodation for him. Tried moving out but couldn't get a befitting place like where I live, Oga if I move out of this comfortable place you cannot afford the rent, you will move away and here will be a loose, please leave for me I am ready to pay for your accommodation, I don't want to hurt you but please I'm hurting myself staying in a setting that is not favourable to me.

Now you are leaving like a thief? With properties I bought with my money? My FOODS BY UGO production equipments that are of no use to you.

“Stone poor men, they don't deserve love, nobody should ever do life with a poor man, they are heartless. Poverty have a way of blocking their heart and brain.”