El Salvadoran troops have demolished the $9.3 million luxury mansion of notorious Haitian gang leader Jeff Larose in an aerial attack in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele, confirmed the operation on Wednesday, November 18, sharing a video on X showing military helicopters firing repeatedly at the property before huge clouds of smoke engulfed the building.

“My gift to the Haitian people on the anniversary of the Battle of Vertières,” Bukele wrote alongside the video.

Jeff, whose real name is Jeff Larose, is regarded as one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders. He is also known by the aliases Jeff Canaan, Jeff Gwo Lwa and Taliban.

His gang, commonly referred to as the Taliban gang, has an estimated membership of several hundred and has maintained control over Canaan, a community in the northern part of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince.

Diego Da Rin, a Haiti expert at the International Crisis Group, described the group as one of the country's most organised criminal gangs, noting that it exercises particularly tight control over its territory.

“It is one of the most organised gangs, with the strictest territorial control,” Da Rin said.

Bukele's post comes as Haiti continues to battle with widespread gang violence, with armed groups controlling large parts of the country and posing a major challenge to efforts to restore security.