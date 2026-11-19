Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has raised $81.3 billion through its initial public offering, with a separate $26 billion private share sale taking its combined fundraising to $107.3 billion ahead of its stock market debut.



The Claude chatbot developer sold 980 million shares at $83 each, above its earlier indicative range of $70 to $78, after increasing both the offer price and the number of shares available.



The transactions value Anthropic at approximately $1.5 trillion. Its shares are scheduled to begin trading on New York’s Nasdaq exchange on Thursday under the ticker symbol “ANT”. The combined fundraising exceeds the $86 billion raised when Elon Musk’s SpaceX went public in June. However, the $81.3 billion raised through Anthropic’s public offering alone falls below that figure.



The listing is being watched as a test of investor confidence in artificial intelligence after a difficult fortnight for the industry. Anthropic has built much of its business around selling AI services to companies rather than relying primarily on consumer subscriptions.



Founded five years ago by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic is poised to enter the stock market at a valuation above established companies including Visa, Mastercard and Coca-Cola. Thousands of current and former employees are expected to become millionaires on paper through their shareholdings.



As the first frontier AI company to go public, its performance could influence expectations for other developers seeking investment. Spending on AI and data centres has contributed significantly to US economic growth, raising concerns that any slowdown could have consequences beyond the technology sector.



The listing follows the Democrats’ substantial gains in the US midterm elections. Opposition to AI infrastructure investment, particularly concerns about the noise, electricity consumption and water demands of data centres, had raised questions about the political environment surrounding the flotation.



Anthropic disclosed that it had nearly 12,000 customers generating at least $100,000 each in revenue over the rolling 12-month period ending in September, a sharp increase from the previous year. Maintaining that growth has required substantial spending. The company spent close to $9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure during the first half of the year.



Previous financial results have also shown net losses, while the wider industry faces questions about borrowing used to fund rapid infrastructure expansion and whether future revenues will justify those commitments.



Anthropic also faces growing competition and has warned investors that increasingly powerful models could create risks society is not prepared to manage. “Our development of highly advanced models, platforms, and applications and expansion of use cases could further increase the risk that our models cause harm,” the company said in its IPO filing.