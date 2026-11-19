A disturbing incident has been reported in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after a father allegedly used a blade to inflict cuts on his young son's face and forced him to drink his own blood while claiming to treat a spiritual attack.

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu brought the matter to light on social media, calling on legal practitioners, child protection advocates, and traditionalists to urgently weigh in on the situation.

According to Gwamnishu, the children's mother explained that her children had gone to stay with their father for their mid-term holiday on October 22, 2026. However, on Monday night—shortly before they were scheduled to return to school on Tuesday—her ex-husband reportedly called to inform her that their son was experiencing what he described as a spiritual attack.

The mother alleged that the father subsequently used a blade to make cuts on the boy's face under the guise of resolving the supposed spiritual problem. Gwamnishu added that the mother further claimed her ex-husband collected the blood flowing from the child's wounds and forced him to drink it.

In addition, the mother alleged that the man threatened to inflict similar marks on their other children, boasting that he had the right to do whatever he wanted with them and that she was powerless to stop him.