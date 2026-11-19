Artificial intelligence could eventually make humans "permanently unemployable", according to Tao Lin, a researcher at AI company Anthropic.



Speaking in an interview with Palisade Research, Lin said he expects "broadly superhuman AI" to emerge by the end of 2027.





He defined the technology as AI that is "as good as or better than the best expert at almost every field", including programming, filmmaking and politics.

Giving a prediction on the future of work, Lin said: "I think that the most predictable effect (of AI on jobs) is like everyone losing their current jobs, everyone needing to move to a different occupation briefly and then sometime after that being completely unemployable and needing to rely on the state to provide for them financially and having no hope of ever finding employment again."

According to Lin, the transition will not happen overnight. Instead, workers may initially shift into new occupations as AI automates existing roles, only to find those alternatives automated as well.

Eventually, "pretty much all humans on Earth will become permanently unemployable" and depend on government welfare, he said.

Lin argues that the biggest bottleneck is not AI capability but the physical world. While software may soon outperform humans in many intellectual tasks, replacing workers on a large scale would require companies to build and deploy billions of advanced robots.