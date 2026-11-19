Mauricio Pochettino has pledged to overhaul the internal culture and daily standards at Manchester United as he prepares to take charge of his first match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

Pochettino inherits a squad languishing in the Premier League relegation zone, sitting 18th with just eight points from its opening ten fixtures, after Carrick oversaw the club’s worst top-flight start since 1984.

Conducting his first sit-down interview since officially assuming the role of head coach at Old Trafford, the 54-year-old Argentine identified establishing a winning mentality and consistent working habits as his immediate priorities.

"Creating the culture is the most important thing. To have the culture is the most important. Create the habit, the principle, and I think that is what we want to create. We need to look forward and to find a way to create the best habit and the culture that will allow us to win every single game," Pochettino stated.

The appointment comes amid mounting scrutiny over Manchester United’s footballing structure under co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, particularly surrounding Director of Football Jason Wilcox. Reports ahead of Pochettino’s unveiling indicated that the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager favors working alongside a trusted sporting executive and has recommended former Southampton and Spurs recruitment chief Paul Mitchell as a potential replacement for Wilcox.

While Pochettino was formally appointed as "head coach" rather than "manager," he emphasized that he expects full integration into all sporting decisions impacting first-team performance, while acknowledging that ultimate accountability for on-pitch results rests with him.

"I think we need to go little by little, step by step. We cannot go too fast, but at the same time, to attack the priority. And I think it’s not our philosophy, because always I say we need to always adapt when you arrive at a new club. We need to adapt to the culture of the club, we need to know the identity of the club, the philosophy, the history of the club, and then try to create all together. If we don’t perform, the responsibility is mine. But that is why we need to communicate well. We need to create a good way to communicate with all the areas, and I think, of course, being involved in all the situations that affect the team," he explained.



Addressing his initial discussions with the club's hierarchy, Pochettino expressed satisfaction with the backing he has received from ownership and senior executives, adding that his coaching staff is fully aware of the expectations required to revive the club's fortunes.

"We feel all the support from the director and the owner, and of course now it’s up to us to provide what they expect from us. We have a clear idea what the club expects from us, and we want to be at the level of the demand of this football club," Pochettino added.