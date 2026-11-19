Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has revealed that he spent millions of pounds on legal fees while fighting his doping suspension, which kept him out of football for almost two years.

The 25-year-old Ukrainian, who is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, also blamed the Ukraine national team set-up for the failed drugs test, insisting that the banned substance could only have entered his body while he was on international duty with his country.

Mudryk tested positive for meldonium, a prohibited substance, following an out-of-competition test conducted on October 22, 2024. He was notified of the adverse finding in December that year and provisionally suspended from football.

The Football Association initially handed him a four-year period of ineligibility after an independent disciplinary commission found that he had breached anti-doping regulations. However, following an appeal and an agreement involving the FA and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), his suspension was reduced to the time he had already served.

He became eligible to return to competitive football in July 2026.

In a two-hour interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon via his YouTube channel, Mudryk opened up about the challenging period in his career.



On the Ukrainian national team and their federation, the Ukrainian Association of Football, Mudryk said: ‘I’ll be honest, it pretended to help. But in reality, there was no help. They created more problems than they solved. Especially when we needed help the most, they turned their backs on us.

'I just would like, for the future, everyone to understand that you can only rely on yourself.'

Continuing, Mudryk said: ‘The UAF is afraid of being left to blame in this situation, and afraid of the criticism or whatever else might come raining down. Distancing themselves from their own player, not helping, pretending to help, and in the end, first they drag the case out for months without really helping the case in the end. But at least the UAF isn’t to blame.’

On how and why he failed his test, Mudryk said: ‘I had never heard of a drug like meldonium, never seen it, never come across it in my life. I only learned about it when they told me the news. I definitely have ideas. It’s a drug you can only get in Eastern Europe.

‘This drug could only have got into my body where I was, and that’s Ukraine. There are no such drugs in England. It supposedly stimulates your heart and helps you, as far as I understand, handle physical load better.

‘I was at home, and Chelsea’s management came to see me, and they said we needed to talk. Then they say you’ve returned a positive doping test and now you’re facing a ban.

‘You can’t believe it’s true. You can’t believe this is happening to you. If I’d ever taken anything anywhere, I’d have understood that this conversation might happen one day.

‘At least I’d have understood it was possible. But when you spend a huge pile of money on watching your diet, on a nutritionist, on a chef. When you spend that much money every year on all these things, that’s the last thing you expect. Because it speaks for itself: that you take things very seriously, like nutrition, everything that goes into your body, you watch it very closely.

‘Otherwise there’d be no need to spend money on it, because you could manage without it. They tell you this news, and you sit there, and you kind of listen to them but don’t hear them.

‘At some point you just go into a trance. It feels like you’re falling in a dream off a skyscraper. You’re flying down, you feel yourself flying down, and only in a dream do you wake up when you hit the ground, but in real life you don’t wake up, you just keep falling. It hits you very hard mentally. At that moment, the tears came later.’

Mudryk revealed how ‘the figure is in the millions’ when asked about the lawyers' fees which were needed to fight his case. He confirmed he paid for that himself, along with the personal trainers and massage therapists he used to maintain his fitness while suspended. However, Mudryk did add that Chelsea continued to pay his salary during his time out of football.