Jimmy Odukoya has rejected his purported removal as senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, accusing members of its Board of Trustees and his sisters of working against his leadership.



The board recently announced his removal, saying his appointment conflicted with the wishes of his late father, Taiwo Odukoya, who founded the church. Jimmy maintains that the decision was not constitutionally valid.



According to Church Times, Odukoya addressed about 300 church workers at the church auditorium on Wednesday, outlining disagreements over the board’s leadership, church finances and his father’s succession plans.



He said he had previously kept silent because he believed the dispute could be resolved amicably. He decided to respond after the board released a video in which his father reportedly discussed who should lead the church after his death.



Odukoya said the recording was made around 2021, shortly before his father underwent surgery in the United States amid concerns about his chances of survival. “I was the one who recorded the video,” he said.



He said his father’s elder brother, John Odukoya, knew about the recording. According to Jimmy, his father asked him to delete it after the surgery proved successful, but he failed to do so, which he described as a “grave mistake”. He alleged that only a small number of people, including his sisters, knew the video existed and accused them of making it public.



Odukoya said the leadership disagreement began about a year after he became senior pastor, when trustees asked him to give up the board chairmanship and focus on his pastoral responsibilities. He resisted because he believed the proposal was an attempt to control his leadership.



He alleged that his sisters supported the board and that his sister Tolu asked him to step aside so she could become chairman. According to Odukoya, TREM’s presiding bishop, Mike Okonkwo, intervened and urged him to relinquish the position, but he remained unwilling to do so.



He also denied allegations of financial misconduct, including a claim involving ₦250 million donated for a church project. He said the money remained intact and that economic difficulties and rising costs had delayed the project.



Odukoya said access to church funds was restricted and argued that any financial wrongdoing would also implicate personnel in the accounts department. He recounted a meeting with Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, after board members took the dispute to him.



Odukoya alleged that trustees made false claims during the meeting but said Adeboye allowed him to respond. He said Adeboye urged both sides to settle their differences and reminded him that his calling was to preach rather than serve as board chairman. He quoted Adeboye as warning that, without a resolution, “it will not be goodbye, it will be bye-bye”.



Odukoya said the board, whose members included pastors Kunle Areogun and Rotimi Okpaise, presented seven demands. He accepted four but maintained his refusal to surrender the chairmanship. He also said he had asked trustees, including his elder sister, to resign so the church could start afresh, while offering to reinstate his sister later.



Describing his response to the crisis, Odukoya said he fasted and prayed for guidance. He claimed his late father appeared in a dream and encouraged him not to yield to the board’s threats, assuring him that he would overcome attempts to damage his reputation.



He said a pastor he subsequently encountered also advised that the board would continue to frustrate his leadership unless its members were removed. Odukoya said those experiences strengthened his determination to maintain his position.



He alleged that the board’s statement on Tuesday was distributed to church workers and the media simultaneously.



Despite the announcement, Odukoya insisted he remained senior pastor, although he said he was unsure how Sunday’s service would proceed. He also cancelled an advertised church programme, saying he wanted to avoid escalating the dispute.



Addressing his father’s succession plans, Odukoya said Areogun had previously been approached about taking over the church but declined. He said Areogun explained that his role was to support Taiwo and that he would not remain after the founder’s death. Odukoya said this explained why Areogun later resigned from the board when asked.



Defending his tenure, he said attendance had increased and the church had recorded significant achievements. He nevertheless acknowledged that congregation size alone did not establish whether a church was in good standing with God.



The controversy followed Odukoya’s introduction of his new partner, Mo Odukoya, to the congregation. The actor-turned-pastor was previously married to Oluwakemi Sade Banjoko. They married in London in March 2013 and had two children before separating.