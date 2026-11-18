The Airport Police Command is seeking public assistance in identifying the family of a Nigerian-Canadian who lost his life in Lagos airport road accident.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, ASP Mohammed Adeola, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, identified the deceased as Abraham Safety Osakpolor, born in Benin City, Edo State on 1st September, 1968,

According to the statement, Osakpolor, was reportedly hit by a moving vehicle on November 13, 2026 along the expressway leading from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport towards the Oshodi axis of Lagos.

He was subsequently rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

An initial search of the deceased’s belongings led to the recovery of a Nigerian passport and a mobile device without a SIM card.

Adeola said a further search by mortuary attendants subsequently revealed a Canadian passport among his belongings, confirming that the deceased also held Canadian travel documents.

The Command appealed to members of the public to help identify the family, relatives and friends of the deceased.

The statement added that said the motorist involved in the accident was immediately apprehended and would be charged to court.

"The Airport Police Command, is appealing to members of the public for assistance in identifying the family, relatives and friends of a male victim, Abraham Safety Osakpolor who died following a fatal motor accident that occurred on Friday, 13th November, 2026, along the expressway leading away from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport towards the Oshodi axis of Lagos,” the statement to read.

"The victim, identified as Abraham Safety Osakpolor, born in Benin City, Edo State on 1st September, 1968, was hit by a moving vehicle and subsequently rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"His remains have been deposited in the hospital morgue. The motorist involved in the accident was immediately apprehended by the Airport Police Command and will be charged to court.

"During an initial search of the deceased's belongings, a Nigerian passport with passport number B51930694 and a mobile device without a SIM card were recovered.

"The mortuary attendants subsequently informed the Command that a Canadian passport with passport number AE763025 had also been discovered among his belongings during a further search.

"Despite concerted efforts by the Police to establish contact with his family or persons who may know him, these efforts have so far proved unsuccessful.

"The Command is therefore urgently calling on members of the public, particularly those who may know the deceased or have information about his family, relatives or associates, to assist in notifying them of this unfortunate incident.

"The public is also encouraged to share and circulate this information widely to ensure it reaches anyone who may be able to identify the deceased and facilitate contact with his family.

"Anyone with useful information is urged to contact the Airport Police Command through the following channels: X: @airportcommand, Facebook: Airport Command, Police Public Relations Officer, X: @Moh_Adeola, Instagram: @moh_adeola. Telephone: 08058342093.

“The Airport Police Command appreciates the public's cooperation and appeals for timely assistance in ensuring that the deceased's family and loved ones are reached."