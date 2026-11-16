An Australian federal lawmaker who was almost killed by a car in an allegedly deliberate attack has been discharged from a hospital where she spent the past month.





In her first public statement since being struck by an SUV on October 19, Helen Haines said she was “very pleased to confirm” she had left Melbourne’s The Alfred Hospital.

Witnesses said she was repeatedly rammed by the vehicle outside her electorate office.



The 65-year-old independent lawmaker said she would remain in Melbourne for the “rehabilitation stage” of her recovery. Her staff would not disclose where her rehabilitation would take place for privacy reasons.



“This is a really positive moment, and I am full of gratitude for the expert and compassionate care I received at the Alfred and am receiving in this next stage,” Haines said.

“I appreciate the thousands of warm wishes and supportive messages from people across (my electorate) Indi, throughout Australia and around the world. They are giving me strength as I focus on this next phase of healing,” she added.

Haines was in critical condition hours after she was struck when she was flown to Melbourne by helicopter from her hometown of Wangaratta, 236 kilometers (147 miles) to the northeast.

Surgeons amputated both her legs within a few days.

The hospital listed her as critical until October 24, when her condition was downgraded to serious but stable. She had been listed as stable since Nov. 6.



Haines' family asked well-wishers to make donations to the international charity Save the Children instead of sending flowers. The appeal has raised more than 1.4 million Australian dollars ($950,000), Save the Children Australia said Monday.



Haines was “overwhelmed by the generosity of Australians” through their donations and looked forward to working with Save the Children to use the money to “improve the lives of children,” she said.