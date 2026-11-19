Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular has been indicted on two felony counts involving alleged non-consensual acts against a 17-year-old girl at his family’s home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.



The indictment, returned on 13 November, also includes a misdemeanour charge of providing alcohol to an underage person, according to WCVB.



The allegations concern an incident at the family’s Chatham home in May 2025. Clavicular is accused of supplying the teenager with alcohol during a livestream and later abusing her while she slept. Before the indictment, the influencer pleaded not guilty to an earlier charge arising from the allegations and was released on $10,000 bail.



He had been scheduled to return to court for a hearing next week. NBC 10 Boston reported that it was unclear whether the indictment would change that schedule. Clavicular’s attorneys have denied the allegations and maintained that the encounter was consensual.