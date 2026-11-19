The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has sealed a hotel in Gwarinpa, Abuja, linked to the sale of a newborn baby for N1.8m.

The agency disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

According to the statement, the development follows investigations into a suspected case of human trafficking involving alleged illegal procurement and sale of the baby.

“Preliminary findings indicate that a suspect allegedly lured a pregnant woman with a promise to purchase her unborn baby for N1.8 million after delivery, exploiting her vulnerable circumstances in the process,” the statement read.

“Following the delivery, the newborn baby was allegedly taken from the mother, while a sum of N300,000 was reportedly paid to her.”

It added that the hotel was allegedly used in connection with the incident, prompting it to seal the premises as part of its ongoing investigation and enforcement measures.

NAPTIP said it was working to “establish the full circumstances of the incident, trace the newborn baby, identify all persons connected to the alleged transaction and determine their respective roles.

The agency described the case as particularly serious, citing the vulnerability of the mother and the need to establish the safety and whereabouts of the baby.

"Children are not commodities for sale, and anyone found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” it said.

NAPTIP also urged members of the public to report suspicious activities involving the sale or illegal procurement of children.

It appealed to the media to respect the privacy of the mother and baby while investigations continue.