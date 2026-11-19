The Kwara State Police Command has foiled a plot to kidnap a businessman and arrested seven suspects in Bode Sa'adu, Moro Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, November 19, 2026 said the operation was carried out by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) following intelligence reports.

According to the PPRO, a locally fabricated revolver and 30 rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

"An intelligence-led operation by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, disrupted a suspected plot to abduct a businessman in Bode Saadu, Kwara State,” the statement read.

"The operation led to the arrest of seven (7) suspects and the recovery of one (1) locally fabricated revolver and thirty (30) rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

Acting on credible intelligence, IRT personnel raided a hideout at the Bode Saadu at about 2030hrs on Maaonday, 16 November 2026.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were planning the abduction at the location when they were apprehended.

"The suspects were identified as Shehu Tijani (20), alias Malami, Abubakar Ali (19), alias Bodo, Abubakar Garba Mohammed (20), Bello Mohammadu Haruna (25), Dahiru Abdullahi, alias Dogo, Abubakar Mohammadu (30), alias Siddi, and Buba Alhaji Umar (20), alias Hambunle.

"During questioning, the suspects admitted involvement in previous kidnapping incidents in Bode Saadu and neighboring communities.

“They also provided information on suspected accomplices still at large. The investigation has now widened to trace and apprehend those accomplices and recover weapons in their possession.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ojo Adekimi, reassures residents of Bode Saadu and neighbouring communities that their safety remains a priority.

He emphasised that the Command will continue to use intelligence to identify emerging threats and intervene before lives and livelihoods are put at risk.