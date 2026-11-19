Gospel singer Erica Campbell has been granted a temporary restraining order against a woman she alleges repeatedly visited her Los Angeles home, threatened her husband and claimed to be her wife.



Campbell sought protection for herself and her husband, music producer Warryn Campbell, against a 32-year-old woman identified in court documents as Maria, according to TMZ.



In her petition, Campbell described the woman as a fan whose alleged behaviour had left the family frightened and disrupted their daily lives. “I'm very anxious. I can't sleep. My kids are stressed and afraid to walk out the door. It's affecting my quality at work,” she said.



Campbell asked the court to require Maria to remain at least 100 yards from her home and church. The report confirmed that a temporary order had been granted but did not specify its full terms. The singer alleged that Maria arrived at her home screaming that she was Campbell’s wife. She also accused the woman of threatening Warryn and repeatedly calling and texting her throughout the night.



In another incident described in the filing, Campbell alleged that the woman entered her yard without permission and locked herself inside a bathroom by the swimming pool. Campbell said she contacted police, who removed the woman, but alleged that she returned the following day.



Earlier this week, Campbell published doorbell-camera footage showing a woman behaving erratically outside her home. She said in her court documents that she intended to present the footage as evidence.