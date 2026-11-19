Authorities say a California man’s wife and daughter have been arrested four years after his head was found in a trash bag.

A person walking a dog found a severed head in a trash bag in the Todd Valley area of Foresthill on September 28, 2022, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives couldn’t identify the victim at the time because of the state of decomposition.

In 2024, a private lab’s DNA analysis – along with help from the FBI – finally led investigators to relatives and to a name: 73-year-old Paul Wesley Fitzmaurice Jr.

“The investigation continued once we had him identified, and we realized that Paul had never been reported missing,” Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said in Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

The victim was last known to be living in Citrus Heights with his wife, 75-year-old Georgia “Gwenn” Fitzmaurice, and their daughter, 45-year-old Mary Fitzmaurice.

Detectives served a search warrant Tuesday at the family’s home, and Mary and Gwenn Fitzmaurice were arrested later that day. Investigators allege the former was responsible for the murder her father before she and her mother conspired to dispose of his remains.

“We discovered that Gwenn and Mary had kept up the façade to family and friends that Paul was still alive, and in fact, they were still receiving Paul’s Social Security benefits and his CalPERS [California Public Employees’ Retirement System] pension,” Woo said.

Investigators say Mary Fitzmaurice was booked on murder charges, while her mother was booked on accessory charges. Both women are being held in jail on no bail.

One of the family’s neighbors, who didn’t want to be identified, said he noticed Paul Fitzmaurice’s absence.

“I wondered what happened to Paul a few years ago,” the neighbor said. “I hadn’t seen him around. I asked how he was doing, and nobody ever even said he passed or he died or he was sick or anything. They just stopped talking.”

Investigators are still processing evidence to learn how Paul Fitzmaurice was murdered and where the rest of his body is located.

As for a motive, the sheriff says it’s too early to say.