The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered suspected tramadol hydrochloride powder concealed in a 40-foot container declared as corn starch at the Apapa Port, Lagos.

NAFDAC disclosed this in a statement on its official X account, saying the discovery was made by its Port Inspection Directorate following intelligence.

During an examination of the consignment, officers reportedly found bags labelled “Tramadol Hydrochloride” concealed inside larger outer bags marked “Corn Starch”.

The agency said the shipment also had no evidence of the required NAFDAC permits or payment receipts at the time of inspection.

NAFDAC said samples of the suspected substance had been collected and forwarded for laboratory analysis to establish its identity.

The container has been detained by the Nigeria Customs Service, Apapa Command, pending the outcome of the laboratory tests and further regulatory action.

The agency stressed that the discovery formed part of its efforts to prevent the illegal importation and concealment of regulated products.

It, however, clarified that the identity of the suspected substance had yet to be confirmed by laboratory analysis.